Miller County Courthouse reopening soon after flood damage from winter storm

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The closed sign will soon disappear at the Miller County Courthouse, as workers are almost finished with renovations.

In Feb. 2021, the building was flooded when water pipes burst during an ice storm. County offices ended up moving to different locations across the city during the major renovation.

Leaders say they have set Oct. 3 and 4 as tentative dates to bring several offices back to the first floor of the building.

“I’m ready to get my stuff back together. It’s hard running from one building to another just to sign a paper. I’m really looking forward to it. I’m excited and I’m anxious for the public to see it,” said Miller County Judge Cathy Harrison.

Harrison said the renovation work was originally set to be finished this past February.

“I’m excited about this move. I’ve been waiting for this move for a long time,” she said.

The renovation cost between $5 million to $6 million, and was paid for by insurance money.

“Every room has had a facelift. The courtrooms have really undergone a lot of changes, but we are getting ready to move back in,” said Harrison.

