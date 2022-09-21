Mayor Chandler appoints new Bossier police chief

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tommy Chandler announced Sgt. Daniel Haugen as the new chief of police on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The city says that because Haugen’s chief exam score is still valid, his appointment is not an interim appointment. He will serve as chief immediately.

Haugen is a 20-year veteran with the Bossier City Police Department, serving in the Patrol Division, Motorcycle Division and the SWAT team. He also recently worked at the training center as the range master and training coordinator.

He graduated from Parkway High School and Bossier Parish Community College with a degree in criminal justice. Haugen’s wife of 19 years, Molly, also serves the city as comptroller and has been a member if the Finance Department since 2007.

“Daniel Haugen’s faith and his family are the cornerstones of his personal and professional life. His quiet confidence and no-nonsense approach make a great combination to lead our Bossier City Police Department forward. I did not want to make an interim or temporary appointment; our city needs a Chief right now and I am proud to select Daniel Haugen as my Chief of Police,” said Chandler.

