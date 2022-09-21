Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Mayor Chandler appoints new Bossier police chief

Mayor Chandler and Sgt. Daniel Haugen
Mayor Chandler and Sgt. Daniel Haugen(Bossier City Office of Mayor)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tommy Chandler announced Sgt. Daniel Haugen as the new chief of police on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The city says that because Haugen’s chief exam score is still valid, his appointment is not an interim appointment. He will serve as chief immediately.

Haugen is a 20-year veteran with the Bossier City Police Department, serving in the Patrol Division, Motorcycle Division and the SWAT team. He also recently worked at the training center as the range master and training coordinator.

He graduated from Parkway High School and Bossier Parish Community College with a degree in criminal justice. Haugen’s wife of 19 years, Molly, also serves the city as comptroller and has been a member if the Finance Department since 2007.

“Daniel Haugen’s faith and his family are the cornerstones of his personal and professional life. His quiet confidence and no-nonsense approach make a great combination to lead our Bossier City Police Department forward. I did not want to make an interim or temporary appointment; our city needs a Chief right now and I am proud to select Daniel Haugen as my Chief of Police,” said Chandler.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape can be seen cordoning off part of the parking lot of a dollar store in the 8900...
Caddo coroner identifies man who died after shooting in southwest Shreveport
At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E...
5 vehicles involved in crash at busy Shreveport intersection
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Large police presence on Looney Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
Argument between families leads to shooting on Looney Street

Latest News

Miller County Courthouse
Miller County Courthouse reopening soon after flood damage from winter storm
Lt. Kirk Thibodeaux with Louisiana State Police
La. trooper placed on leave after sex-related arrest while attending out-of-state conference
Police not ready to determine motive in LSU student’s shooting death; Allie Rice laid to rest
Noble Savage
Noble Savage reopening