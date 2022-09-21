Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield

Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield(Matt Townsend)
By Christian Terry
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The driver of a Jeep was taken to the hospital after a log from a truck crashed through their windshield in Angelina County.

According to DPS, they investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 69, at the intersection Farm-to-Market Road 326 Wednesday.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 8 a.m., a 1996 Kenworth truck tractor semi-trailer, which was hauling logs, was traveling north, followed by a 2014 Jeep SUV and a 2018 Jeep SUV. It is reported that the truck tractor entered the turning lane and began to make a right turn, which caused the logs to swing out and enter the north lane, when the 2014 Jeep struck one of them. The log entered the 2014 Jeep through the windshield on the passenger side, which caused the Jeep to spin and break the log off the semi-trailer, at which point the 2018 Jeep collided with the 2014 Jeep.

The driver of the truck tractor, identified as 46-year-old Japhia Arline of Hillister, was not injured.

DPS said the driver of the 2014 Jeep, identified as 32-year-old Kimberly Snider of Huntington, was transported to Woodland Heights Medical Center for treatment.

The driver of the 2018 Jeep and a 3-year-old passenger were not injured. The driver is identified as 39-year-old Samantha Crain of Lufkin.

DPS said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape can be seen cordoning off part of the parking lot of a dollar store in the 8900...
Caddo coroner identifies man who died after shooting in southwest Shreveport
At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E...
5 vehicles involved in crash at busy Shreveport intersection
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
The driver died after the big rig careened off an overpass in Texas.
GRAPHIC: Tractor-trailer careens off overpass, killing driver

Latest News

South Highlands earns its third Blue Ribbon honor
2-alarm fire damages downtown building
2-alarm fire damages downtown building
Work is underway to convert 620 Texas St. in downtown Shreveport into a brick-and-mortar-style...
Urban farmers’ market in the works
Fentanyl deaths
Deaths from Fentanyl overdose prompt Sen. Bill Cassidy to seek tougher penalties for drug dealers
SFD responds to massive fire on Texas Avenue.
2-alarm fire in downtown Shreveport