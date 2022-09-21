Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze downtown behind The Blind Tiger

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters responded to the 100 block of Texas Street at around 6:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

The massive fire broke out at the old Humphrey building behind The Blind Tiger. Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the abandoned building.

Officials say they are working in defensive mode. Water has been sprayed onto the roofs of the Sand Bar and Chicago night club to prevent the flames from spreading. They say it is possible the two buildings may have already received some damage.

KSLA’s crew on the scene report seeing part of the building collapse. At one point, over 30 units were working on the fire.

No injuries have been reported as firefighters work to contain the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

