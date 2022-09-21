Fall arrives with summer heat, plus it’s really heating up in the tropics

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fall arrives on Thursday, but cooler conditions are still several days away. A cold front at the end of the weekend will bring some heat and humidity relief as we head into next week. The tropics remain very active with 2 named systems and a high possibility of another developing in the Caribbean that could eventually find it’s way into the Gulf of Mexico.

After another hot and humid day, we’ll see temperatures slowly cool through this evening into tonight. Temperatures will eventually head down in the upper 60s to low 70s by morning.

We’ll end the summer season with plenty of heat Thursday. Mostly sunny skies will heat us up quickly with temperatures approaching 100 during the afternoon hours. The Autumnal Equinox occurs at 8:03 pm Central Time.

A cold front will slip into the area for Friday, but temperatures won’t drop much. We should see a break in the humidity though. After starting in the mid to upper 60s in the morning we’ll still reach the low 90s in much of the area by afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will stay hot this weekend with some humidity returning as well. Afternoon highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 90s. Saturday looks dry, but Sunday could see a few showers or storms as another cold front moves into the area.

Next week is looking much more comfortable, but still a little warm during the day. Highs will generally run in the mid to upper 80s. Mornings will be more comfortable with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s much of the week. Sunshine and dry weather will continue.

In the tropics, Hurricane Fiona is now a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph. It’s tracking to the north over the western Atlantic but is expected to stay clear of the east coast of the U.S. Dangerous waves and rip currents are likely though in the coming days as Fiona passes to the east. Fiona is forecast to track towards eastern Canada and lose it’s tropical characteristics by the weekend.

Tropical Storm Gaston is spinning over the north Atlantic with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It’s not expected to impact any land areas as it hangs out in the same general area into the weekend.

A tropical wave just outside of the Caribbean has a high chance of development as it tracks westward. There is increasing concern of a significant tropical system in the Caribbean that may make it’s way into the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week. We’re too far out for specifics on track, intensity and impacts to the U.S., but plan on checking back with us as the forecast becomes clearer in the coming days.

There are 2 other possible spots of development over the eastern Atlantic, but nothing that would be an immediate threat to any land areas.

Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.