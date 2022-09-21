Concern grows over a possible tropical system in the Gulf next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tropical season has ramped up this week with two named systems in the Atlantic and several other areas of potential development in the coming days.

Fiona has developed into a powerful Category 4 hurricane in the western Atlantic. While it will send large waves and contribute to dangerous rip currents up and down the U.S. East Coast, it’s not expected to have any direct impacts there.

Hurricane Fiona is now a Category 4 storm east of Florida (Source: KSLA)

There is growing concern that a tropical wave that will be moving into the Caribbean in the next couple of days could end up in the Gulf of Mexico by the middle of next week.

A tropical wave is headed west into the Caribbean in the next few days (Source: KSLA)

This tropical wave has a 70-90% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next 2 to 5 days as it heads westward across the Caribbean.

High chances of tropical development in the Caribbean (Source: KSLA)

Multiple computer models are showing a track into the northwest Caribbean with a possible turn to the north into the southern Gulf of Mexico about 6 days from now.

Most computer models show a track of this potential tropical system toward the Gulf of Mexico next week (Source: KSLA)

This far out, and without even a fully developed tropical system yet, there’s no skill in predicting what exactly develops, how strong it will get, where it will eventually track and what sort of impacts are possible.

If you have interests along the Gulf Coast you’ll want to regularly check the forecasts for updates on the evolution and track of this tropical system. We’ll be your First Alert to the latest details on-air, online at KSLA.com and on the KSLA First Alert Weather app.

