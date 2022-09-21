Ask the Doctor
City leaders to hold news conference on recent violent crime in BR

Leaders in the City of Baton Rouge are planning to hold a news conference on recent violent crime.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders in the City of Baton Rouge are planning to hold a news conference on recent violent crime.

According to a press release provided by the Office of Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the mayor will join Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and partners to discuss public safety strategies and responses to recent violent crime on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The news conference will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Baton Rouge City Hall.

