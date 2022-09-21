Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

A CENTURY OF LEARNING: South Highlands Elementary celebrates 100 years

By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - South Highland Elementary is celebrating a huge milestone - 100 years of service.

“The building was built in 1922 and they use to call themselves the ‘South Highlands Village,’” said Principal Heather Williams. “Actually the original school house is on Ontario - just a few blocks where we are now.”

Williams added that the original school house is home to a South Highlands student as well.

South Highlands is the first of many schools in Shreveport celebrating a century of service. The school has also been awarded three Blue Ribband awards - the first public school in Louisiana to do so.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape can be seen cordoning off part of the parking lot of a dollar store in the 8900...
Caddo coroner identifies man who died after shooting in southwest Shreveport
At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E...
5 vehicles involved in crash at busy Shreveport intersection
Large police presence on Looney Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
Argument between families leads to shooting on Looney Street
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen
Power outage generic
Woodlawn High School dismissing students early on Sept. 20

Latest News

South Highland Elementary celebrates 100 years of learning.
INTERVIEW: South Highland Elementary celebrates 100 years
Free child safety seats, boosters, and education.
INTERVIEW: National Seat Check Saturday; child car seat and booster giveaway
Woman missing in Cass County, Texas.
Woman missing in Cass County; has mental health issues
2 units, at least, displaced by apartment fire.
Aspen apartments in Southern Hills catch fire