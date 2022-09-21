A CENTURY OF LEARNING: South Highlands Elementary celebrates 100 years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - South Highland Elementary is celebrating a huge milestone - 100 years of service.

“The building was built in 1922 and they use to call themselves the ‘South Highlands Village,’” said Principal Heather Williams. “Actually the original school house is on Ontario - just a few blocks where we are now.”

Williams added that the original school house is home to a South Highlands student as well.

South Highlands is the first of many schools in Shreveport celebrating a century of service. The school has also been awarded three Blue Ribband awards - the first public school in Louisiana to do so.

