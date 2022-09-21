Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Broadmoor Neighborhood Assoc. holds city council candidate forum for District C

The Broadmoor Neighborhood Assoc. held a candidate forum Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 so residents...
The Broadmoor Neighborhood Assoc. held a candidate forum Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 so residents could hear from those running for Shreveport City Council District C.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - As Election Day gets closer, voters in one Shreveport neighborhood had another chance to hear from their next possible city council member.

Tuesday night (Sept. 20), the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association (BNA) held a candidate forum for District C. Right now, John Nickelson holds that seat, but is not running for reelection. All three candidates vying for his seat were at the forum. They are Rebecca Thomas, Jim Taliaferro, and Joseph Carstensen. The forum’s moderator, Bill Robertson, explained why these forums are so important.

”The city council person is gonna’ be our conduit to city government. It’s gonna’ be the person who carries our hopes and dreams and desires to City Hall to let the mayor know what the people of Broadmoor need,” Robertson said.

The BNA is also holding a mayoral forum on Oct. 11.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape can be seen cordoning off part of the parking lot of a dollar store in the 8900...
Caddo coroner identifies man who died after shooting in southwest Shreveport
At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E...
5 vehicles involved in crash at busy Shreveport intersection
A 2-year-old boy was found dead hours after his father was fatally shot and his SUV was stolen....
Toddler found dead after father shot, car stolen
Large police presence on Looney Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
Argument between families leads to shooting on Looney Street
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say

Latest News

Broadmoor group hosts forum featuring the 3 District C City Council candidates
Broadmoor group hosts forum featuring the 3 District C City Council candidates
Chris Estess, shown here when he was sworn in as Bossier City police chief, plans to challenge...
Now-removed Bossier City police chief prepares to challenge the decision
Some Shreveport mail-in ballots, voter registration cards to be reissued following error
Some Shreveport mail-in ballots, voter registration cards to be reissued following error
Lansing election officials are working to get future voters signed up on the campus of Lansing...
Sign-ups set for National Voter Registration Week