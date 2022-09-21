Ask the Doctor
Bossier residents react to impending closure of Bed, Bath & Beyond

Bed, Bath & Beyond in Bossier City.
Bed, Bath & Beyond in Bossier City.(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis and Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bed, Bath & Beyond recently released an updated list of the stores that will be closing this year. Included on that list is the location in Bossier City.

The retailer announced at the end of August that they would be closing around 150 stores and lay off about 20% of its workers in an effort to improve the company’s performance. They say a slump in sales and challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic led to the decision.

Bossier residents aren’t thrilled with the removal of the store and say they want to see more businesses in the area so they don’t have to travel to Shreveport.

Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight to hear from residents.

