Beloved Noble Savage Tavern reopens in downtown Shreveport

The Noble Savage Tavern reopened to the public Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 after closing in November of 2021.(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The much-loved Noble Savage Tavern is officially back in downtown Shreveport.

The bar and restaurant, which closed in November of 2021, reopened its doors to customers Wednesday, Sept. 21. This will be the third go-round for the establishment, as it is now under new ownership; the kitchen is also under new leadership.

The new executive chef, Brandon Sooter, says some fan favorites on the menu will be returning, such as the muffulettas and French onion soup. They’ll also be bringing in some new dishes, like marinated crab claws.

“To me, it’s all about creating that perfect bite, and that’s what almost every single entrée or appetizer has on the menu,” Sooter said.

Click here for the full menu, hours and location, and info about catering/private events.

