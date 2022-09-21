Ask the Doctor
Aspen apartments in Southern Hills catch fire

2 units, at least, displaced by apartment fire.
2 units, at least, displaced by apartment fire.(ksla)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At least two units are displaced due to a fire at the Aspen apartment complex.

On Sept. 21, the Shreveport Fire Department (SPD) responded to a dispatch at 12:12 a.m., to the Aspen apartment complex on the 9700 block of Baird Road. Engine 17 and truck 17 made it onto the scene within 3 minutes.

SFD believes the fire was confined to a support column on the building and spread into the attic. 4 units were affected by smoke and water damage, and at least 2 were displaced.

SFD managed to keep the fire from spreading into the apartments themselves. Due to the efforts of 30 firefighters had it under control within 33 minutes of responding.

The battalion chief on the scene didn’t know how many residents were affected. The fire caused no injuries.

An investigation is ongoing to discover what caused the fire.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

