SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A power outage ended classes for Woodlawn High students on Sept. 20.

Parents may pick up students at this time. School buses are running full routes at this time.

Crews with SWEPCO expect full power to be restored later on Sept. 20 and expect the school to resume normal operations on Sept. 21.

