Trial for woman accused of murdering expectant mother & her unborn child continues into second week in Bowie Co.

Taylor Parker
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Taylor Parker continued Tuesday, Sept. 20 in a Bowie County court.

Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock of New Boston, Texas and removing the woman’s unborn child from her body. In 2020, Parker pretended to be pregnant and according to prosecutors, this was an effort to not lose her boyfriend, Wade Griffin. Parker’s claim apparently misled Griffin and others.

Without the jury present, prosecutors complained to the judge, saying the defense introduced information that should instead be in the punishment phase of the trial. Prosecutors said the defense is trying to blame Griffin and others who knew about the false pregnancy, asking witnesses why they did not act before Hancock was killed.

TRIAL COVERAGE

On Tuesday, the mother of Parker’s boyfriend said family and friends were not sure of the pregnancy claim, but became more suspicious when the due date for the baby was pushed back. Griffin’s mother said she tried to convince her son that Taylor was not pregnant. The witness said she was convinced her son was not involved in the murder of Hancock and the forcible removal of the unborn child.

Also at the trial Tuesday, a supervisor at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company in Texarkana told the jury Parker was hired at the plant in April of 2020. He said Parker “nailed” the interview process, but her job performance did not match with what was on her application. He said Parker worked at the plant from March to August and never indicated she was pregnant.

A witness from Parker’s next job, which she held from August to September, told the jury Parker did not say she was pregnant, nor did she appear to be.

Hancock was murdered Oct. 9, 2020.

