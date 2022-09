SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Have you seen Robert Jeffery Scaife?

Scaife, 54, was last seen in the 400 block of Pete Harris Drive on June 30.

He has brown hair, blue eyes, long curly hair, and a beard

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at (318) 673-7300

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.