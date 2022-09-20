Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Sabine Parish man dies in collision of tractor, loaded log truck

LSP: Tractor changed lanes, moved into path of big rig that was attempting to pass it
(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish man died in a crash involving a tractor and a loaded log truck.

Louisiana State Police identified him as 68-year-old Edwin G. Procell, of Noble.

The wreck happened about 1:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on U.S. Highway 171 south of Noble.

Preliminary investigation shows Procell was driving a Kubota tractor north in the outside lane of U.S. 171 when he maneuvered into the inside lane and into the path of a 2021 Peterbilt that was attempting to pass the tractor in the inside lane, Master Trooper Casey Wallace said.

Procell was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, who was properly restrained, was not injured.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

LSP Troop E troopers have investigated 36 fatal crashes resulting in 38 fatalities this year.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30 year old woman dies from gunshot wound.
Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released
3 women injured after argument leads to shooting on W. 72nd Street
Woman shot in Mooretown neighborhood
Woman fights for life after being shot in Mooretown neighborhood
Mooringsport mayor arrested after alleged contract fraud
A sign showing Farragut High School.
Parents who were arrested after allegedly encouraging their son to fight students sue school

Latest News

Police tape can be seen cordoning off part of the parking lot of a dollar store in the 8900...
Man fighting for his life after shooting in southwest Shreveport
Chris Estess, shown here when he was sworn in as Bossier City police chief, plans to challenge...
Now-removed Bossier City police chief prepares to challenge the decision
Paul and Allison Rice
Family speaks out about daughter who was shot, killed at train crossing
Now-removed Bossier City police chief prepares to challenge the decision
Now-removed Bossier City police chief prepares to challenge the decision