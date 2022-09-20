Sabine Parish man dies in collision of tractor, loaded log truck

SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish man died in a crash involving a tractor and a loaded log truck.

Louisiana State Police identified him as 68-year-old Edwin G. Procell, of Noble.

The wreck happened about 1:20 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, on U.S. Highway 171 south of Noble.

Preliminary investigation shows Procell was driving a Kubota tractor north in the outside lane of U.S. 171 when he maneuvered into the inside lane and into the path of a 2021 Peterbilt that was attempting to pass the tractor in the inside lane, Master Trooper Casey Wallace said.

Procell was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, who was properly restrained, was not injured.

Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

LSP Troop E troopers have investigated 36 fatal crashes resulting in 38 fatalities this year.

