Police investigate shooting in southwest Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that has sent at least one person to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.

Officers were summoned to Salem Drive between Hedges Drive and Melody Lane at 7:31 p.m., Caddo 911 dispatch records show. Up to 11 units responded to that location. That number has since fallen to eight.

Meantime, police tape can be seen cordoning off part of the parking lot of a dollar store in the 8900 block of Walker Road. That’s just hundreds of yards from the Salem Drive location.

What appears to be a bullet hole can be seen in the front passenger window of a car.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

