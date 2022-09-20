Noble Savage Tavern reopening Sept. 21

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A downtown Shreveport favorite is back.

And some of its signature mainstays are back with it.

Noble Savage Tavern is reopening Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 417 Texas St. That’s about 10 months after it was closed Nov. 8.

And with it come the muffulettas, french onion soup plus pastas, burgers, steaks and more.

Hours will be 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.

