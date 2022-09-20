Near record heat through Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will continue to run high into the 90s and could near 100 as a strong ridge of high pressure remains in place over the ArkLaTex the next couple of days. A weak cold front drops our temperatures slightly Friday. A more substantial fall is expected early next week. Rain chances stay low despite a couple of fronts coming through.

Temperatures will slowly cool this evening back through the 80s. Overnight expect to see primarily clear skies with temperatures eventually reaching the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day. Other than a few afternoon clouds, we’ll see plenty of sunshine with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Thursday will bring more of the same with upper 90s to near 100 expected.

A cold front will slip into the area on Friday, but will only bring minimal cooling. Temperatures will still hit the low 90s for highs under mostly sunny skies. The humidity may ease slightly as well.

The weekend will be hot and humid with highs Saturday and Sunday in the mid 90s. Saturday looks dry, but with another cold front moving through on Sunday we could see a few showers or storms accompany it.

Relief is coming next week. Afternoons will stay warm, but not as hot as this week with highs in the mid to upper 80s much of the week. We’ll feel a bit more fall like in the mornings with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s most of the week. More dry weather and sunshine are expected.

Hurricane Fiona has reached major hurricane status as a Category 3 storm. It’s forecast to become a Category 4 storm with winds peaking at 140mph over the next couple of days. The track will keep it out to sea and away from the east coast of the U.S. but dangerous swells and rip currents are likely along the coast from Florida to Maine in the coming days.

Tropical Depression 8 formed earlier today out in the middle of the Atlantic, but will pose no threat to land. It’s forecast to become Tropical Storm Gaston as early as tonight.

Another tropical wave is poised to move into the Caribbean later this week. It has a high chance of development and could eventually find itself in the Gulf toward the end of the month. We’ll keep you First Alert with the latest forecast details.

Have a great rest of your Tuesday!

