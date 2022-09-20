Missing woman last spoken to by family on June 5

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a woman who has been missing since the beginning of June.

Police say Carzie Rhodes, 43, was last spoken to by family members on June 5. Rhodes is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 240 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring. Rhodes goes by the nickname “Moo Moo.”

Anyone with information on Rhodes’ whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.