Missing woman last spoken to by family on June 5

Carzie Rhodes, DOB: 9/18/1979
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a woman who has been missing since the beginning of June.

Police say Carzie Rhodes, 43, was last spoken to by family members on June 5. Rhodes is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 240 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring. Rhodes goes by the nickname “Moo Moo.”

Anyone with information on Rhodes’ whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

