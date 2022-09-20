Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Louisiana realtors asking to halt proposed 63% insurance premium increase

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Realtors across New Orleans are asking for the state’s insurance provider of last resort to halt a proposed increase in home insurance premiums.

Earlier this month, Louisiana Citizens filed to increase insurance premiums on new or renewed residential policies by 63%.

In a statement, the coalition of realtors, led by Keller Williams Realty New Orleans Team Leader Jeffrey Doussan, said the increase will have “chilling effects on home values across the state.”

As insurance companies continue to flee Louisiana, either becoming insolvent or refusing to write new policies south of I-12, more homeowners are being forced onto the state-backed insurer of last resort.

“It is important that we share our expertise as an industry. Realtors have already seen deals at different price points fall through lately due to recent premium increases. If buyers can’t afford the insurance, they can’t buy the home. When too many buyers are disqualified from the market then we can expect a rapid decrease in home values,” said Doussan. “The Insurance Commissioner must prioritize the needs of Louisiana residents to have reliable insurance and for that insurance to be affordable.”

Realtors sent a letter to Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon and launched an online petition which has gained nearly 200 signatures in five days.

Donelon said he plans to impose a program that has not been used since the months and years following Hurricane Katrina, incentivizing private companies to start writing policies in the state.

He said the groundwork is being laid, but that funding from the state legislature will be needed.

The commissioner said his office will have to analyze the Citizens’ rate hike filing, which will take around three or four weeks, before deciding whether to approve the increase.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape can be seen cordoning off part of the parking lot of a dollar store in the 8900...
Man dead after shooting in southwest Shreveport
At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E...
5 vehicles involved in crash at busy Shreveport intersection
Chris Estess, shown here when he was sworn in as Bossier City police chief, plans to challenge...
Now-removed Bossier City police chief prepares to challenge the decision
30 year old woman dies from gunshot wound.
Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released
Paul and Allison Rice
Family speaks out about daughter who was shot, killed at train crossing

Latest News

Noble Savage Tavern reopening Sept. 21
Police tape can be seen cordoning off part of the parking lot of a dollar store in the 8900...
Man dead after shooting in southwest Shreveport
Large police presence on Looney Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
Argument between families leads to shooting on Looney Street
5-vehicle crash sends 3 people to the hospital
5-vehicle crash sends 3 people to the hospital