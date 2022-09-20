5 vehicles involved in crash at busy Shreveport intersection

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck in Shreveport Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Sept. 20 around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E 70th Street. Five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Units with Shreveport’s police and fire departments responded to the scene. At this time, it’s unclear how many people, if any, were injured, and how severe those injuries may be.

Three people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. As of 3:20 p.m., the intersection remained closed.

At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E 70th Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (KSLA)

At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E 70th Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (KSLA)

At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E 70th Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (KSLA)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.