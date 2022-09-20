Argument between families leads to shooting on Looney Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A large number of police officers gathered at a shooting scene in the 1100 block of Looney Street in Shreveport Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m. on Sept. 20, at least nine units with the Shreveport Police Department were called out to Looney Street between Norma Avenue and Elder Street about an armed person. Police officials say there was an argument between two families, which led to one person being shot. That person was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. Their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

A second person was also somehow injured in the incident. He was seen being taken to the hospital in handcuffs. His injuries are also considered non-life-threatening, police say.

