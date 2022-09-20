Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Jury sentences Marshall man to 10 years in connection to intoxicated driving death

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Harrison County jury found a Marshall man guilty for his involvement in a two-vehicle crash that killed a 66-year-old man last year.

In Judge Brad Morin’s court, the jury found Katrail Flanagan, 26, guilty on one count of intoxication manslaughter in the death of Edwin O’Neal Wilbert, of Marshall, on Sunday, July 11, 2021. He was sentenced to 10 years in a Texas state prison.

The crash occurred in the 5100 block of Victory Drive. Wilbert was pronounced dead at the scene after Flanagan’s vehicle struck the rear of Wilbert’s, causing them to spin out of control. According to the crash report from Texas Department of Public Safety, Flanagan admitted to law enforcement that he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

RELATED:

+ 66-year-old man dies in 2-vehicle wreck on Victory Drive in Marshall

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape can be seen cordoning off part of the parking lot of a dollar store in the 8900...
Man dead after shooting in southwest Shreveport
At least three vehicles were involved in a wreck at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E...
5 vehicles involved in crash at busy Shreveport intersection
Large police presence on Looney Street in Shreveport, La. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
Argument between families leads to shooting on Looney Street
Chris Estess, shown here when he was sworn in as Bossier City police chief, plans to challenge...
Now-removed Bossier City police chief prepares to challenge the decision
30 year old woman dies from gunshot wound.
Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released

Latest News

Donut King owner explains why she pulled gun, fired shot outside shop
Donut King owner explains why she pulled gun, fired shot outside shop
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks
Smith County fire marshal resigns effective Oct. 1
John Snell
New Orleans tourism leaders concerned, yet optimistic as city becomes ‘murder capital’ of U.S.
Longview ISD board president says settlement ‘necessary’ for abused students
Noble Savage Tavern reopens Sept. 21