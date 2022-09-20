Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Elton John to perform at White House on Friday

Music superstar Elton John performs on Aug. 21, 2019. He is expected to perform at the White...
Music superstar Elton John performs on Aug. 21, 2019. He is expected to perform at the White House for the event, “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme."(Elton John / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House will become a concert venue Friday evening when Elton John performs. The event is called “A Night When Hope and History Rhyme,” a reference to a poem by Seamus Heaney that President Joe Biden often quotes.

The South Lawn performance is being organized with A+E Networks and the History Channel. According to the White House, the audience will include teachers, nurses, students, gay rights advocates and others.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden are also scheduled to speak.

Workers have been erecting a large stage on the South Lawn of the White House to prepare for the concert.

Although stars like John had steered clear of the White House while President Donald Trump was in office, Biden has occasionally featured musical guests.

Most recently, James Taylor played a few songs at last week’s event commemorating the passage of legislation that tackles prescription drug prices, climate change and other issues.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape can be seen cordoning off part of the parking lot of a dollar store in the 8900...
Man fighting for his life after shooting in southwest Shreveport
30 year old woman dies from gunshot wound.
Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released
3 women injured after argument leads to shooting on W. 72nd Street
Bossier sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Johnston, who is a school resource officer, used the Heimlich...
Bossier SRO saves choking student
Paul and Allison Rice
Family speaks out about daughter who was shot, killed at train crossing

Latest News

East Texas school makes ‘22 list of Nat’l Blue Ribbon Schools
FILE: U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will issue a warning to world leaders in remarks...
UN chief: World is ‘paralyzed’ and equity is slipping away
Joel Pearce (at right)
Mystikal’s attorney discusses recent charges in Ascension Parish
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
GRAPHIC: 4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia
FILE - Prince Charles is seated next to the Queen's crown during the State Opening of...
With ceremonies over, King Charles III faces biggest task