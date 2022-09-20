Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

East Texas schools prepare for ‘random intruder detection audits’

School leaders are gearing up for surprise visits from state officials testing security measures to try and prevent another tragedy.
With over 7,000 students and three campuses, Texarkana Texas Independent School District is one...
With over 7,000 students and three campuses, Texarkana Texas Independent School District is one of the largest in the state. School leaders say safety and security have always been a priority.(MGN)
By Fred Gamble and Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - School leaders are gearing up for surprise visits from state officials testing security measures to try and prevent another tragedy.

With over 7,000 students and three campuses, Texarkana Texas Independent School District is one of the largest in the state. School leaders say safety and security have always been a priority.

Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas state security officials will make random visits to most school districts across the state — including Texarkana ISD.

“It’s going to be random,” said Brad Irvin, TISD’s security director. “The Texas School Safety Center is going to send an auditor down; but, it is going to be random. We have been preparing well for the auditor and it will be a good situation.

TISD has nine full-time officers and four full-time security guards and a number of security procedures in place.

“We have access control that we are going to have on our doors,” Irvin said. “We have fencing that’s going to be coming up so we are looking to a lot of aspects to make sure that our staff and students are safe.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape can be seen cordoning off part of the parking lot of a dollar store in the 8900...
Man fighting for his life after shooting in southwest Shreveport
30 year old woman dies from gunshot wound.
Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released
Paul and Allison Rice
Family speaks out about daughter who was shot, killed at train crossing
Chris Estess, shown here when he was sworn in as Bossier City police chief, plans to challenge...
Now-removed Bossier City police chief prepares to challenge the decision
Bossier sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Johnston, who is a school resource officer, used the Heimlich...
Bossier SRO saves choking student

Latest News

Dustin Wayne Roach
Ashdown man awarded medal for heroism after rescuing woman from Texarkana spillway in ‘21
Investigators with Louisiana State Police pulled a bullet out of the window frame of a home in...
Bullet lodged in home’s window frame recovered from scene of officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks neighborhood
East Texas school makes ‘22 list of Nat’l Blue Ribbon Schools
Joel Pearce (at right)
Mystikal’s attorney discusses recent charges in Ascension Parish