East Texas schools prepare for ‘random intruder detection audits’

EAST TEXAS (KSLA) - School leaders are gearing up for surprise visits from state officials testing security measures to try and prevent another tragedy.

With over 7,000 students and three campuses, Texarkana Texas Independent School District is one of the largest in the state. School leaders say safety and security have always been a priority.

Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas state security officials will make random visits to most school districts across the state — including Texarkana ISD.

“It’s going to be random,” said Brad Irvin, TISD’s security director. “The Texas School Safety Center is going to send an auditor down; but, it is going to be random. We have been preparing well for the auditor and it will be a good situation.

TISD has nine full-time officers and four full-time security guards and a number of security procedures in place.

“We have access control that we are going to have on our doors,” Irvin said. “We have fencing that’s going to be coming up so we are looking to a lot of aspects to make sure that our staff and students are safe.”

