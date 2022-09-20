East Texas school makes ‘22 list of Nat’l Blue Ribbon Schools

DeKALB, Texas (KSLA) - A school in east Texas has been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. The school is one of 31 in Texas to be honored.

Governor Greg Abbott said Monday, Sept. 19 that Texas leads the nation with more 2022 Blue Ribbon Schools than any other state.

“Texas is leading the nation in education because we continue to ensure our schools have the resources and support they need to foster a positive and promising future for young Texans,” said Gov. Abbott. “Being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School is a distinguished honor, and I want to congratulate the students, teachers, administrators, and parents of these 31 schools for their hard work and dedication to excellence in our schools.”

In the ArkLaTex, DeKalb Elementary School made the list.

2022 NATIONAL BLUE RIBBON SCHOOLS IN TEXAS

East Elementary School, Brownwood ISD

Bynum School, Bynum ISD

Claude School, Claude ISD

All Saints Catholic School, Diocese of Dallas

Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas, Diocese of Dallas

School for the Talented and Gifted, Dallas ISD

School of Science and Engineering, Dallas ISD

DeKalb Elementary School, DeKalb ISD

Terrell Elementary School, Denison ISD

Devers Elementary School, Devers ISD

Springlake-Earth Elementary/Junior High School, Springlake-Earth ISD

Garden City Elementary School, Glasscock County ISD

Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute, Grand Prairie ISD

Gruver Elementary School, Gruver ISD

Gruver Junior High School, Gruver ISD

Happy High School, Happy ISD

Kerr High School, Alief ISD

Saint Cecilia Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

St. Anne Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston

Early College High School at Midland College, Midland ISD

Muleshoe High School, Muleshoe ISD

St. John The Apostle Catholic School, Diocese of Fort Worth

Smyer Schools, Smyer ISD

Somerset Elementary School, Somerset ISD

Sonora Secondary School, Sonora ISD

Three Rivers Elementary School, Three Rivers ISD

Valley Mills High School, Valley Mills ISD

Vega Elementary School, Vega ISD

Nursery Elementary School, Nursery ISD

Wink Elementary School, Wink-Loving ISD

