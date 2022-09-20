East Texas school makes ‘22 list of Nat’l Blue Ribbon Schools
DeKALB, Texas (KSLA) - A school in east Texas has been recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. The school is one of 31 in Texas to be honored.
Governor Greg Abbott said Monday, Sept. 19 that Texas leads the nation with more 2022 Blue Ribbon Schools than any other state.
“Texas is leading the nation in education because we continue to ensure our schools have the resources and support they need to foster a positive and promising future for young Texans,” said Gov. Abbott. “Being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School is a distinguished honor, and I want to congratulate the students, teachers, administrators, and parents of these 31 schools for their hard work and dedication to excellence in our schools.”
In the ArkLaTex, DeKalb Elementary School made the list.
2022 NATIONAL BLUE RIBBON SCHOOLS IN TEXAS
- East Elementary School, Brownwood ISD
- Bynum School, Bynum ISD
- Claude School, Claude ISD
- All Saints Catholic School, Diocese of Dallas
- Jesuit College Preparatory School of Dallas, Diocese of Dallas
- School for the Talented and Gifted, Dallas ISD
- School of Science and Engineering, Dallas ISD
- DeKalb Elementary School, DeKalb ISD
- Terrell Elementary School, Denison ISD
- Devers Elementary School, Devers ISD
- Springlake-Earth Elementary/Junior High School, Springlake-Earth ISD
- Garden City Elementary School, Glasscock County ISD
- Grand Prairie Collegiate Institute, Grand Prairie ISD
- Gruver Elementary School, Gruver ISD
- Gruver Junior High School, Gruver ISD
- Happy High School, Happy ISD
- Kerr High School, Alief ISD
- Saint Cecilia Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
- Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
- St. Anne Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston
- Early College High School at Midland College, Midland ISD
- Muleshoe High School, Muleshoe ISD
- St. John The Apostle Catholic School, Diocese of Fort Worth
- Smyer Schools, Smyer ISD
- Somerset Elementary School, Somerset ISD
- Sonora Secondary School, Sonora ISD
- Three Rivers Elementary School, Three Rivers ISD
- Valley Mills High School, Valley Mills ISD
- Vega Elementary School, Vega ISD
- Nursery Elementary School, Nursery ISD
- Wink Elementary School, Wink-Loving ISD
