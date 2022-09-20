Ask the Doctor
Caddo sheriff again appeals for help with overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center

Some inmates have been in jail for more than 5 years while awaiting trial, Prator says
More than 250 inmates have been in Caddo Correctional Center for more than a year while...
More than 250 inmates have been in Caddo Correctional Center for more than a year while awaiting trial, including some who have been in jail for more than five years awaiting trial, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator says. (File photo)(Source: KSLA News 12)
By Jade Myers and Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Caddo’s sheriff again is appealing for help dealing with overcrowding at the parish’s prison, an issue he says has only worsened since 2008.

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator wants members of the parish’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee to attend their meeting at noon Tuesday, Sept. 27 to address the matter.

That committee is a panel of parties involved in the administration of criminal justice in Caddo. The U.S. Justice Department recommended its formation after concluding that overcrowding at Caddo Correctional Center in 2008 was the result of excessively long delays in bringing inmates to trial. The committee is tasked with reducing those delays.

“The committee’s first meeting was held in June of 2008,” Prator says in a Sept. 16, 2022, letter to committee members. “Together we began to reduce our inmate numbers by reducing trial delays and the population of CCC became manageable once again.”

That trend, however, did not hold fast.

Prator notes that:

  • CCC was built to hold 1,070 inmates
  • The current inmate population is 1,456
  • 1,089 inmates are awaiting trial in Caddo District Court
  • 250+ inmates have been in jail more than a year awaiting trial
  • 50 inmates have been in jail more than 2 years awaiting trial
  • 20 inmates have been in jail more than 3 years awaiting trial
  • Some inmates have been in jail more than 5 years awaiting trial

Here is Prator’s letter to invitation the parish’s Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee members:

Tune in this evening to hear Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator explain that he knows what the problem is and that committee members need to come together to find a solution.

