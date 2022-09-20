Bullet lodged in home’s window frame recovered from scene of officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 has learned that a bullet from a recent officer-involved shooting hit a home in the Twelve Oaks subdivision, where the incident happened on Sept. 14.
Louisiana State Police troopers recovered the bullet Tuesday morning (Sept. 20); it’s believed to be from the shooting last week in Shreveport’s Twelve Oaks neighborhood. Investigators pulled the bullet from inside a window frame of the home, which is located in the 600 block of Ashley River Road.
ORIGINAL STORY>>> LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car
A man identified as Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport, was shot during the incident. LSP says Anthony was seen on his parents’ surveillance system loading weapon into a car. That’s when they called 911. As Shreveport Police Department officers tried to pull him over as he was leaving the neighborhood, they say he got out of the car and pointed a gun at officers.
Anthony was shot by officers and remains in critical condition.
LSP detectives are handling the investigation.
The homeowners are disturbed that a bullet hit their home and thankful no one was home at the time of the shooting. They say it’s frightening to think that a few inches to the left and the bullet would have been inside the house and could have been much worse than replacing a window.
At this time, it’s unclear whether the bullet recovered was fired from the officers’ guns or from Anthony’s.
