Bullet lodged in home’s window frame recovered from scene of officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 has learned that a bullet from a recent officer-involved shooting hit a home in the Twelve Oaks subdivision, where the incident happened on Sept. 14.

Louisiana State Police troopers recovered the bullet Tuesday morning (Sept. 20); it’s believed to be from the shooting last week in Shreveport’s Twelve Oaks neighborhood. Investigators pulled the bullet from inside a window frame of the home, which is located in the 600 block of Ashley River Road.

Investigators with Louisiana State Police pulled a bullet out of the window frame of a home in the Twelve Oaks subdivision on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. It's believed the bullet was fired during an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 14, 2022. (KSLA)

ORIGINAL STORY>>> LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car

A man identified as Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport, was shot during the incident. LSP says Anthony was seen on his parents’ surveillance system loading weapon into a car. That’s when they called 911. As Shreveport Police Department officers tried to pull him over as he was leaving the neighborhood, they say he got out of the car and pointed a gun at officers.

Anthony was shot by officers and remains in critical condition.

LSP detectives are handling the investigation.

The homeowners are disturbed that a bullet hit their home and thankful no one was home at the time of the shooting. They say it’s frightening to think that a few inches to the left and the bullet would have been inside the house and could have been much worse than replacing a window.

A bullet was found lodged in a window frame of a home near the scene of an officer-involved shooting that happened in Shreveport's Twelve Oaks subdivision on Sept. 14, 2022. (KSLA)

At this time, it’s unclear whether the bullet recovered was fired from the officers’ guns or from Anthony’s.

