Bullet lodged in home’s window frame recovered from scene of officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks neighborhood

Investigators with Louisiana State Police pulled a bullet out of the window frame of a home in...
Investigators with Louisiana State Police pulled a bullet out of the window frame of a home in the Twelve Oaks subdivision on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. It's believed the bullet was fired during an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 14, 2022.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - KSLA News 12 has learned that a bullet from a recent officer-involved shooting hit a home in the Twelve Oaks subdivision, where the incident happened on Sept. 14.

Louisiana State Police troopers recovered the bullet Tuesday morning (Sept. 20); it’s believed to be from the shooting last week in Shreveport’s Twelve Oaks neighborhood. Investigators pulled the bullet from inside a window frame of the home, which is located in the 600 block of Ashley River Road.

ORIGINAL STORY>>> LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car

A man identified as Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport, was shot during the incident. LSP says Anthony was seen on his parents’ surveillance system loading weapon into a car. That’s when they called 911. As Shreveport Police Department officers tried to pull him over as he was leaving the neighborhood, they say he got out of the car and pointed a gun at officers.

Anthony was shot by officers and remains in critical condition.

LSP detectives are handling the investigation.

The homeowners are disturbed that a bullet hit their home and thankful no one was home at the time of the shooting. They say it’s frightening to think that a few inches to the left and the bullet would have been inside the house and could have been much worse than replacing a window.

At this time, it’s unclear whether the bullet recovered was fired from the officers’ guns or from Anthony’s.

