Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

5-year-old born with half her heart fights for her life daily

A little girl in Albuquerque is fighting for her life on a daily basis after being born with only half a heart. (Source: KOAT, Gary Lang)
By Faith Egbuonu
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KOAT) – A little girl in Albuquerque is fighting for her life on a daily basis after being born with only half a heart.

“She’s 5 years old. She’s been through so much in life already,” her father, Gary Lange, said.

Family members describe Katherine Lange as free-spirited, loving and caring.

Katherine looks like a perfectly healthy child, but she could have a stroke at any moment.

“It’s very tough, you know? It’s definitely a journey. It takes a village because you don’t know what can happen from one day to the next,” Lange said.

Katherine has a rare heart defect that causes the heart to be underdeveloped in more ways than one.

Lange said his daughter has had three open heart surgeries before she turned three and has had approximately 10 heart catheterizations.

“Just in the last 12 months, she’s had over 40 blood draws,” he said.

But that’s only half the battle for Katherine, as she’s now dealing with liver leakage. Lange explained Katherine is facing protein-losing enteropathy.

“It has to do with the lymphatic system leaking into the liver and blood goes through the pathways through resistance and pushes down on the liver -- which is causing her albumin to leak,” Lange said.

If all else fails, Lange said his little girl would need a heart and liver transplant to save what’s left of her life.

Copyright 2022 KOAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tape can be seen cordoning off part of the parking lot of a dollar store in the 8900...
Man fighting for his life after shooting in southwest Shreveport
30 year old woman dies from gunshot wound.
Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released
Chris Estess, shown here when he was sworn in as Bossier City police chief, plans to challenge...
Now-removed Bossier City police chief prepares to challenge the decision
Paul and Allison Rice
Family speaks out about daughter who was shot, killed at train crossing
Bossier sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Johnston, who is a school resource officer, used the Heimlich...
Bossier SRO saves choking student

Latest News

FILE - Saturday's game in Fayetteville, Arkansas, was between the Arkansas Razorbacks and...
Beyond Meat exec accused of biting man’s nose outside a game
Damage is seen at a building in Chicago after a reported explosion on Tuesday morning.
Officials: 8 injured in Chicago apartment building explosion
FILE – The NTSB, which has no regulatory authority and can only ask other agencies to act, said...
NTSB wants all new vehicles to check drivers for alcohol use
Taylor Parker
Trial for woman accused of murdering expectant mother & her unborn child continues into second week in Bowie Co.
Good Samaritans help save man in wheelchair