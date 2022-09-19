LSUS, LDH to host monkeypox vaccine event on Sept. 20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Are you or someone you know looking for a monkeypox vaccine?

Monkeypox, along with COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed by teams with the Louisiana Department of Health from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Louisiana State University Shreveport, 1 University Place.

The event is for people in high-risk groups. Here is the criteria, according to LDH:

Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner

Anyone who is at high risk of monkeypox exposure: This includes but is not limited to people who: Are HIV positive or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection (PrEP) Are experiencing homelessness Use IV drugs Give or receive money or other goods in exchange for sex Have significant, skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue Work at establishments where close, intimate activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)

Clinicians or laboratory staff who are at high risk of occupational exposure

Anyone who has been determined to be at high risk by a healthcare provider or public health official

