LSUS, LDH to host monkeypox vaccine event on Sept. 20
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Are you or someone you know looking for a monkeypox vaccine?
Monkeypox, along with COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed by teams with the Louisiana Department of Health from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Louisiana State University Shreveport, 1 University Place.
The event is for people in high-risk groups. Here is the criteria, according to LDH:
- Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner
- Anyone who is at high risk of monkeypox exposure: This includes but is not limited to people who:
- Are HIV positive or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection (PrEP)
- Are experiencing homelessness
- Use IV drugs
- Give or receive money or other goods in exchange for sex
- Have significant, skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue
- Work at establishments where close, intimate activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)
- Clinicians or laboratory staff who are at high risk of occupational exposure
- Anyone who has been determined to be at high risk by a healthcare provider or public health official
