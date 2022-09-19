Ask the Doctor
LSUS, LDH to host monkeypox vaccine event on Sept. 20

By Alex Onken
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Are you or someone you know looking for a monkeypox vaccine?

Monkeypox, along with COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed by teams with the Louisiana Department of Health from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Louisiana State University Shreveport, 1 University Place.

The event is for people in high-risk groups. Here is the criteria, according to LDH:

  • Gay/bisexual men or transgender people who are sexually active with more than one partner
  • Anyone who is at high risk of monkeypox exposure: This includes but is not limited to people who:
    • Are HIV positive or receive medicines to prevent HIV infection (PrEP)
    • Are experiencing homelessness
    • Use IV drugs
    • Give or receive money or other goods in exchange for sex
    • Have significant, skin-to-skin contact with others in a social or sexual venue
    • Work at establishments where close, intimate activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs, hotels)
  • Clinicians or laboratory staff who are at high risk of occupational exposure
  • Anyone who has been determined to be at high risk by a healthcare provider or public health official

