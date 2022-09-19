Fall arrives in 3 days, but summer heat is hanging on

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Fall comes in on Thursday with near triple digit temperatures expected across the ArkLaTex. A cold front Friday will bring temperatures down slightly for the weekend with a more substantial cool down expected early next week. Despite the fronts, rain chances remain slim over the next week.

For the rest of today we’ll see mostly sunny, hot and humid conditions. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s.

We’ll stay quiet overnight with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will gradually settle back into the low 70s by morning.

Expect another mostly sunny, hot and humid day Tuesday. Temperatures will heat back up into the mid 90s.

The heat will likely peak Wednesday into Thursday with temperatures near record highs in the upper 90s to low 100s. More sunshine and dry weather can be expected.

A cold front will slip into the area Friday. It probably won’t bring any rain and the temperature drop won’t be significant, but should knock us back into the low to mid 90s with a bit less humidity.

The weekend ahead brings more heat with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s before another cold front arrives on Sunday. Some showers or storms may accompany the front, but rain coverage should remain isolated.

Temperatures will cool a bit more next week with a drop in the humidity expected. Highs will fall back into the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows returning to the 60s.

In the tropics, Hurricane Fiona is pulling away from the islands of the northern Caribbean. It’s forecast to intensify into a Category 3 storm over the western Atlantic in the next few days, but should remain out to sea for much of the rest of it’s lifetime. The only impact to the U.S. East Coast will be the arrival of large swells and a high riptide risk in the coming days.

There is another tropical wave farther out to sea that is tracking toward the Caribbean with the potential for some gradual development. Details beyond the next 5 days are uncertain, but the Caribbean waters are ripe for a significant storm to develop and this will bear watching with at least some indications that this could eventually end up in the Gulf of Mexico toward the end of the month.

Have a great Monday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.