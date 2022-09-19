Bossier SRO saves choking student

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — A Bossier school resource officer recently saved a student who was choking on a piece of corn dog.

It happened Thursday, Sept. 15 in the cafeteria at Benton Middle School.

Bossier sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Johnston, who is a school resource officer, used the Heimlich maneuver Sept. 15, 2022, to save the life of a student was choking in the Benton Middle School cafeteria. (Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)

Deputy Jeremy Johnston was monitoring students during their lunch break when a young man suddenly stood up from his table and began walking toward him, says a statement authorities released Monday, Sept. 19. Johnston could see that the young man’s face was extremely red, so he asked the student if he was choking. The young man acknowledged that he was by shaking his head.

Johnston performed the Heimlich maneuver and was able to dislodge the food that was stuck in his throat. After being evaluated by the school nurse, the student was able to continue with his regular school schedule.

This type of event illustrates how important SROs are to the schools and communities that they serve, Sheriff Julian Whittington said.

This is the third time that Johnston has performed life-saving measures on a student or staff member during his career as an SRO. Parishwide, this is the fourth time in recent years that an SRO has successfully assisted a student or staff member who was choking.

“By being observant and following his training, Deputy Johnston was able to save the life of this young man,” the sheriff said. “I am proud to recognize Deputy Johnston for his quick thinking and action that helped us avoid a potential tragedy.”

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.