Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released

30 year old woman dies from gunshot wound.
30 year old woman dies from gunshot wound.(google maps)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman shot in the Mooretown neighborhood has died, and her name has been released by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

On Sept. 18 the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the female victim from the Sept. 16 shooting on Illinois Avenue. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot in the head while she was driving on the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue.

Kellum was transported to the hospital with life-threatening.

On Saturday, Sept 17 at 11:54 p.m., Kellum died from her wounds.

An autopsy has been ordered.

No suspects have yet to be arrested.

Currently, this investigation is ongoing, if you have any information that can lead to solving this case please call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 or Caddo Parish CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373, to remain anonymous.

RELATED STORIES
Woman fights for life after being shot in Mooretown neighborhood

The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responds to shots fired call and finds a critically injured female victim.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman shot in Mooretown neighborhood
Woman fights for life after being shot in Mooretown neighborhood
Mooringsport mayor arrested after alleged contract fraud
Three men allegedly attack coworker on Youree Drive.
CPSO: 3 men arrested for allegedly beating coworker on Youree Drive
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
‘Senseless violence’: 21-year-old college student found shot to death in car, police say

Latest News

Woman shot in Mooretown neighborhood
Woman fights for life after being shot in Mooretown neighborhood
UPDATE: Mooringsport mayor arrest
Mooringsport mayor arrest update
Woman shot in Mooretown neighborhood
Woman shot in Mooretown neighborhood
Highland Jazz and Blues Festival
Highland Jazz & Blues Festival celebrates 18th year