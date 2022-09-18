Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The woman shot in the Mooretown neighborhood has died, and her name has been released by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

On Sept. 18 the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the female victim from the Sept. 16 shooting on Illinois Avenue. Latoya Kellum, 30, was shot in the head while she was driving on the 4200 block of Illinois Avenue.

Kellum was transported to the hospital with life-threatening.

On Saturday, Sept 17 at 11:54 p.m., Kellum died from her wounds.

An autopsy has been ordered.

No suspects have yet to be arrested.

Currently, this investigation is ongoing, if you have any information that can lead to solving this case please call the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 or Caddo Parish CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373, to remain anonymous.

