Woman missing in Cass County; has mental health issues
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Cass County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD) posted on Facebook about a 64-year-old missing woman.
On Sept. 18, the CCSD made a Facebook post concerning a 64-year-old woman with mental health issues who is missing. They claim she has hallucinations, but she is nonviolent.
She is described as a white female who is 5′6″, weighs 130 lbs, has blue eyes, and has white/gray hair.
The woman was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. She was walking away from her home at 1121 CR 3214 Atlanta, Texas, she may be heading towards Hwy 77.
Facebook post:
Her name was not given.
If anyone sees a person matching this description in that area please contact 911.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.