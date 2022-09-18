Woman missing in Cass County; has mental health issues

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Cass County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD) posted on Facebook about a 64-year-old missing woman.

On Sept. 18, the CCSD made a Facebook post concerning a 64-year-old woman with mental health issues who is missing. They claim she has hallucinations, but she is nonviolent.

She is described as a white female who is 5′6″, weighs 130 lbs, has blue eyes, and has white/gray hair.

The woman was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. She was walking away from her home at 1121 CR 3214 Atlanta, Texas, she may be heading towards Hwy 77.

Facebook post:

Her name was not given.

If anyone sees a person matching this description in that area please contact 911.

