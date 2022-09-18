Sunny and hot week as we welcome Fall

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! The summertime heat has returned to the ArkLaTex and it is not going away for the foreseeable future. It is going to be hot and humid all this coming week. As for now, clear skies tonight with nothing going on. Lows in the low-70s across most of the region are expected, and a couple of places will see the upper-60s.

The start of your week sees a very similar forecast to today, highs in the mid-90s are expected and heat index values will likely reach the very upper-90s. Due to the heat and humidity, there may be an isolated pop-up shower during the afternoon, but the chance is low. High pressure continues to dominate the region and will not be letting us go for much of this week. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-70s again.

The extended forecast shows continued highs in the 90s, Tuesday through Thursday will see the upper-90s. Heat index values will likely reach the triple digits these days. Fall begins on Thursday and it will not be feeling like it. In regards to anything happening in the weather, there are some rain chances on the way, but not until Sunday, so we will have to wait and see how that pans out.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.