Shreveport native’s new film showing at Robinson Film Center next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tracey Reneé, a Shreveport native, has a new documentary premiering at the Robinson Film Center on Sept. 29, 2022.

“Policing Joy is a 22-minute documentary short film that aims to stimulate a global the conversation around Black women and girls’ encounters with hair bias in schools and society,” according to the synopsis of the film.

Policing Joy (Tracey Reneé)

Reneé is a graduate of Huntington High, Northwestern State University and Howard University. She says she uses her platform to advocate change and to inspire.

“As an artist, I believe it is important to use my platform and work to elevate the voices and untold stories of Black women’s experiences. Policing Joy is important to me because it celebrates, educates, and activates equitable change in our community, inspiring our girls to always live vicariously in their identity regardless of their hair type. Policing Joy provides healing to Black women and girls.”

There will be two showings - one in the morning at 10:30 a.m. and one in the evening at 7 p.m. You can buy tickets here. Following each viewing, there will be a community Q&A to discuss natural hair bias and inspire Black people to embrace their curls.

The film was selected to screen at the upcoming 5th LA Black Film Festival, The Montauk Film Festival, and The Richmond International Film Festival. The Shreveport screening of Policing Joy is sponsored by Southern University Museum of Art at Shreveport, Data Analytic Research Hub, the North Louisiana Civil Rights Coalition, and the YWCA of Northwest Louisiana. Updates on streaming, talkbacks, and festivals will be available on Instagram @thepolicingjoydoc.

Click here to watch the trailer!

