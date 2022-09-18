Shreveport mayoral candidates focus on community issues at forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The community had another chance to hear from Shreveport’s mayoral candidates on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Allendale Strong, along with other Shreveport neighborhood associations, sponsored the forum that was focused on community issues.

”Allendale Strong believes in wise use of our infrastructure and the preservation of our neighborhoods. We asked questions on those three topics today for the candidates for mayor and we got a lot of good discussion going,” said Bill Robertson, member of Allendale Strong.

Darryl Ware II, Melvin Slack and current Mayor Adrian Perkins were the only candidates not in attendance.



