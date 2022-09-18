Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Saints legend Steve Gleason announces discharge from hospital

Steve Gleason, 45, said Saturday (Sept. 17) he was admitted to a hospital for treatment of low...
Steve Gleason, 45, said Saturday (Sept. 17) he was admitted to a hospital for treatment of low sodium levels that posed a seizure risk. (AP Photo/Bill Haber)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints legend Steve Gleason announced Sunday (Sept. 18) that he was heading back home after a two-night hospital stay to treat abnormally low sodium levels.

“I was planning to sneak out of the hospital today and get to the Dome for the Saints game,” Gleason tweeted.

But Gleason, diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) more than 11 years ago, joked that his escape plan had two problems: His inability to move his body, and the sense that he is “fairly conspicuous” in his custom wheelchair.

“The Ochsner team approved my discharge today,” Gleason continued. “So I won’t be at (the) game, but I’ll be happily watching!!”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman shot in Mooretown neighborhood
Woman fights for life after being shot in Mooretown neighborhood
30 year old woman dies from gunshot wound.
Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released
Mooringsport mayor arrested after alleged contract fraud
Three men allegedly attack coworker on Youree Drive.
CPSO: 3 men arrested for allegedly beating coworker on Youree Drive
Officials said divers searched through the night for a student missing after a rowing team’s...
Missing student’s body found after boat capsizes during rowing team practice

Latest News

3 women injured after argument leads to shooting on W. 72nd Street
64 year old missing woman near hwy 77.
Woman missing in Cass County; has mental health issues
Woman shot in Mooretown neighborhood
Woman fights for life after being shot in Mooretown neighborhood
30 year old woman dies from gunshot wound.
Woman shot in Mooretown dies; victim’s name released
UPDATE: Mooringsport mayor arrest
Mooringsport mayor arrest update