A hot Sunday ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Sunday! The heat continues today and it will be just as humid as yesterday, if not slightly more. Highs for your Sunday will likely reach the mid-90s and it will be sunny again. There is another slight chance for a pop-up shower or storms during the afternoon, but it is smaller than yesterday. Nothing much else will be happening, lows tonight will drop to the low-70s. We probably won’t be seeing the widespread 60s anytime soon.

Dew point temperatures have increased to the mid-70s during the midpoint of the days, causing the heat index to be in the upper-90s. The low point that the dews will hit will likely only be the mid-60s and in the morning, when the temperature isn’t as high.

Looking ahead to the extended forecast we have more heat on the way. Feels-like temperatures are likely to near the triple-digit mark on the first day of Fall, Thursday. Hopefully, it will start feeling like Fall here soon.

