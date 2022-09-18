The Colored Port Saga: Colored Faith Walk gives cultural educational artistic experience

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport local roster artist, Crystalyn Whitaker-Nelson, M.Ed, is presenting her debut self-curated and created art exhibit.

Poetess Lady Munira, stage name of Crystalyn Whitaker-Nelson, will be debuting her art exhibit, The Colored Port Saga: Colored Faith Walk on Saturday, October 2, at 6 p.m. at the Davis Studio on 810 E. 70th Street. The exhibit will be remaining open from Oct. 2 through to Oct. 10.

The exhibit artistically leads the participant on a journey through The Black Church and its customs, with educational pieces written by local creatives Melvin Nelson Jr., Craig Johnson, Jay and Tina Williamson, and Richard Whitaker. The written work by these artists complements the photography, visual art, poetry, and educational work by Poetess Lady Munira.

Whitaker-Nelson is the latest recipient of the City of Shreveport Artist Fellowship Award for Literary Art, which honors her for her passion and literary practice. She was also the vocalist in Tipsey, a Louisiana Music Prize-winning band.

Whitaker-Nelson has been practicing her art for over a decade professionally and has been an active member of Shreveport-Bossier’s art scene, but now she seeks to reveal even more about herself in this exhibit

Poetess Lady Munira's debut exhibit (Poetess Lady Munira)

The show is free and open to the public and has been sponsored by The National Endowment for the Arts (ARP) subgrant that was awarded to Whitaker-Nelson through the Shreveport Regional Arts Council.

All are invited to learn more about Black people and The Black Church.

To learn more about Poetess Lady Munia and her event, visit her on Facebook or see the event page for The Colored Port Saga: Colored Faith Walk.

