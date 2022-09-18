Ask the Doctor
3 women injured after argument leads to shooting on W. 72nd Street

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a shooting just before 10:28 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18.

The incident occurred in the 600 block of W. 72nd Street.

Officials say two women got into an argument at a party. One of the women left and returned in a blue Honda Accord and opened fire.

Three women were struck, two with life-threatening injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, no suspects have been named and no arrests have been made.

