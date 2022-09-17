Woman fights for life after being shot in Mooretown neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responds to shots fired call and finds a critically injured female victim.

On Friday, Sept. 16 at 10:57 p.m., SPD received a call for multiple shots fired on the 4300 block of Illinois Avenue. When SPD responded and searched the area they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

Updates to come as more information becomes available.

