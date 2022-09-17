Woman fighting for life after being shot in head
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) located a woman who had been shot in the head.
On Friday, Sept. 16 at 10:57 p.m., SPD received a call for multiple shots fired, when they responded and searched the area they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her head.
The location of the incident has not been given.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is currently ongoing.
Updates to come as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.