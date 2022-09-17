Summer-like heat as the seasons change

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! Continued sunny skies and warm conditions in the ArkLaTex and we will begin seeing the heat ramp up going into the rest of the weekend. Highs today will likely reach the low-90s, there is a slight chance for a short-lived shower or two. Lows tonight will drop to the low-70s, and widespread lows in the 60s are likely to go away for a while.

Tomorrow, temperatures increase into the mid-90s in some places. Sunshine continues as the high-pressure system we have over us keeps us dry and clear. Humidity will likely begin to increase tomorrow. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-70s.

Looking ahead to the extended forecast and not much is changing. Heat and humidity will be prevalent throughout this coming week with highs in the mid and upper-90s. Thursday is the first day of Fall, but it will definitely not feel like it.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.