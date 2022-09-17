Missing teen last seen leaving hospital in Hope, AR

HOPE, AR. (KSLA) - The Hope Police Department (HPD) has asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen in Hope, AR.

HPD says 17-year-old John Garcia was last seen wearing blue hospital scrub and white Nike Air Force shoes, leaving the Wadley Regional Medical Center in Hope.

Hope Police Department’s Facebook post:

If you have seen Garcia, HPD asks that you call 911 or the HPD at 870-777-3434.

