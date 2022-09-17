LSU Health offering new bivalent COVID booster vaccine via walk up clinic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Center of Excellence for Emerging Threats (CEVT) at LSU Health Shreveport is now administering the long-awaited bivalent booster vaccines.

LSU Health is inviting the public to get the new vaccines and boosters. The bivalent Covid vaccine and booster are FDA-authorized. This includes an mRNA component of the original strain of COVID-19 to provide an immune response that is broadly protective against the virus and an mRNA component common between the omicron variants.

According to LSU Health, the bivalent booster is the best available protection against serious illness from COVID-19.

How to get your vaccine booster:

Where: LSUHS North Campus Site (former Chevyland) 2627 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport

When: Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccinations:

Pfizer Bivalent Booster: Available to anyone 12+ who is at least 2 months out from either their 2nd primary vaccine or any booster dose.

Moderna Bivalent Booster: Available to anyone 18+ who is at least 2 months out from either their 2nd primary vaccine or any booster dose.

The vaccinations are being given via a walk-up clinic. There are no appointments needed to get a vaccination.

It is recommended that individuals who received their first and second dose of the vaccine from a non-LSUHS location should pre-register for a booster dose appointment at www.lsuhs.edu/covid19/vaccine.

All persons should provide ID and insurance information when they arrive at any LSUHS vaccine distribution site. Those that are without insurance are still eligible to receive the vaccine.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.