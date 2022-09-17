Highland Jazz & Blues Festival celebrates 18th year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Highland Jazz and Blues Festival kicked off for the 18th time on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Attendees gathered at Columbia Park to enjoy music, food and an art competition where four artists competed to design next year’s poster.

”What I look forward to the most is the smiling faces, the community comradery, and of course, the music. We’ve got local musicians and we’ve got some out of town friends coming in. We’re super excited,” said Emerie Gentry, festival coordinator.

