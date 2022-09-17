Continued summer-like heat into the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! I hope you’re having a great weekend so far. Sunny skies all day today for the most part. We have seen a few pop-up showers in the ArkLaTex but nothing major. After highs reached the low-90s and feels-like temperatures reach the triple digits in some places, we will see a low tonight mostly in the low-70s, possibly in the upper-60s.

Tomorrow the heat continued and it will be just as humid as today if not slightly more. Highs tomorrow will likely reach the mid-90s and it will be sunny again. There is another slight chance for a pop-up shower or storms during the afternoon just like today, heat-driven.

Looking ahead to the extended forecast we have more heat on the way. Feels-like temperatures are likely to near the triple-digit mark on the first day of Fall, which is Thursday. Hopefully, it will start feeling like Fall here soon.

