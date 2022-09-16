Tentative rail accord impacts ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A tentative deal between the unions and the railway companies has been reached to avoid a major rail strike.

That strike could have halted the U.S. economy.

The deal now heads to union members for a vote after a post-ratification cooling off period of several weeks.

So what does this accord mean for railroad companies with connections to the ArkLaTex?

“This agreement can avert any significant damage that any shutdown would’ve brought,” President Biden said. “Our nation’s rail system is the backbone of our supply chain.”

The president announced the agreement Thursday morning, saying it’s a big win for railroad workers and the nation.

If the railroad strike did happen, experts predict 40% of the nation’s freight could have been halted and almost $2 billion would’ve been lost for every day the strike happened.

This could have led to gas prices shooting up again and grocery store shelves being cleared and left empty.

But now some union workers are happy to see this deal go through.

“Our employees did not have any desire to feature people on call. They get an hour and a half call, make a work, 12 hour, stay in a hotel for 24. Do the same thing. Come home. They wanted to go back to work at 12. That’s 365 days a year.”

Justin King, a local labor union leader, told KSLA News 12: “It’s not about the pay, it’s about the quality of life.

“We’re constantly on call, and we can’t even take off for doctor’s visits without being penalized. People get fired for taking off for appointments.”

Experts say the agreement could give guaranteed extra days off, designated time off for medical reasons and the biggest pay raise in more than four decades.

Railroad workers could see an average pay of $110,000 a year by 2024 and annual bonuses of $1,000 for five years.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show the annual mean wage for railroad conductors and yardmasters in May 2021 was:

$66,410 in Texas,

$65,570 in Arkansas,

$63,100 in Oklahoma, and,

$62,720 in Louisiana.

As for locomotive engineers, the annual mean wage was:

$68,860 in Oklahoma,

$73,630 in Arkansas, and,

$76,120 in Texas.

(Data for Louisiana were unavailable)

(Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics)

