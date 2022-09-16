Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
A Slice of Nice Contest
KSLA Job Fair
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection

Tentative rail accord impacts ArkLaTex

A strike could have halted the U.S. economy
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for unionized railroad workers. The...
Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for unionized railroad workers. The ramifications could have extended to control of Congress and to the shipping network that keeps factories rolling, stocks the shelves of stores and stitches the U.S. together as an economic power.(Source: CNN)
By Michael Barnes and Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A tentative deal between the unions and the railway companies has been reached to avoid a major rail strike.

That strike could have halted the U.S. economy.

The deal now heads to union members for a vote after a post-ratification cooling off period of several weeks.

[Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike]

So what does this accord mean for railroad companies with connections to the ArkLaTex?

“This agreement can avert any significant damage that any shutdown would’ve brought,” President Biden said. “Our nation’s rail system is the backbone of our supply chain.”

The president announced the agreement Thursday morning, saying it’s a big win for railroad workers and the nation.

If the railroad strike did happen, experts predict 40% of the nation’s freight could have been halted and almost $2 billion would’ve been lost for every day the strike happened.

This could have led to gas prices shooting up again and grocery store shelves being cleared and left empty.

[Amtrak works to restore routes after rail labor accord]

But now some union workers are happy to see this deal go through.

“Our employees did not have any desire to feature people on call. They get an hour and a half call, make a work, 12 hour, stay in a hotel for 24. Do the same thing. Come home. They wanted to go back to work at 12. That’s 365 days a year.”

Justin King, a local labor union leader, told KSLA News 12: “It’s not about the pay, it’s about the quality of life.

“We’re constantly on call, and we can’t even take off for doctor’s visits without being penalized. People get fired for taking off for appointments.”

Experts say the agreement could give guaranteed extra days off, designated time off for medical reasons and the biggest pay raise in more than four decades.

Railroad workers could see an average pay of $110,000 a year by 2024 and annual bonuses of $1,000 for five years.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show the annual mean wage for railroad conductors and yardmasters in May 2021 was:

  • $66,410 in Texas,
  • $65,570 in Arkansas,
  • $63,100 in Oklahoma, and,
  • $62,720 in Louisiana.

As for locomotive engineers, the annual mean wage was:

  • $68,860 in Oklahoma,
  • $73,630 in Arkansas, and,
  • $76,120 in Texas.

(Data for Louisiana were unavailable)

(Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shreveport police dispatched at least 14 units to a call Sept. 14, 2022, to the city's Twelve...
LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car
Man dead following head-on crash in Southern Hills
According to a fire official, the hole was roughly 15 feet wide and 8 feet deep.
Woman falls into massive sinkhole at a car dealership
The victim was shot in the leg and sent to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment.
Person injured in west Shreveport drive-by shooting; suspect sought
Former NYPD deputy chief-turned-consultant Fausto Pichardo made 50 initial recommendations to...
Police consultant’s plan ‘to save the city’ calls for massive reassignment of NOPD officers to patrol duty

Latest News

Caddo ADA discusses sex trafficking and resources for survivors
Caddo assistant district attorney speaks on importance of sexual assault survivors coming forward
SPD hosts National Night Out parade
SPD hosts National Night Out parade
Taste of Bossier helps Holy Angels
Taste of Bossier helps Holy Angels
Man shot by police listed as critical
Man shot by police listed as critical